The “Initiale Paris” moniker was first applied to an intriguing concept revealed by Renault back in 1995 and covered earlier this month in our “Concept We Forgot” series. While the showcar never made it to the production line, the nameplate was resurrected several years ago to denote the range-topping version of the Espace and Clio. Since then, it has been applied on the Koleos and Captur SUVs and now the five-seat Scenic together with its bigger Grand Scenic brother are getting the luxed-up trim as well.

The MPV duo gets a shiny set of 20-inch alloy wheels and a glitzy front grille with a so-called “star pattern” and the “Initiale” lettering right underneath Renault’s diamond logo. The fancy dark prune-hued metallic Amethyst Black paint is available only on this new flagship version, while the LED cornering fog lights are also part of the deal.

Hopping inside the cabin, more niceties have been added to further demonstrate the Scenic’s high-end status, such as the electrically adjustable heated seats featuring a massaging function, along with Nappa leather upholstery, and Initiale Paris chrome branding on the door sill guards. Even the center console gets a new look you’ll only find on this version, along with a plushier leather for the steering wheel and gear lever.

Since the Initiale Paris trim starts off as an Intens model, it means the two Scenics come packed with a plethora of standard goodies, like a head-up display, Bose sound system, and the Easy Park Assist system. You can have it with either the turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine developing 130 horsepower or the familiar 1.6-liter dCi available with 130 hp and in the punchier biturbo specification with 160 hp on tap.

In its domestic market France, the Scenic starts off at €33,200 for the TCe 130 model with a manual transmission and rises to €39,400 for the Grand Scenic with the aforementioned biturbodiesel engine and the dual-clutch gearbox. Both minivans are scheduled to go on sale in September.

Source: Renault