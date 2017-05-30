The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS is one of the most coveted examples of Zuffenhausen’s iconic coupe among collectors, and prices are shooting up accordingly. However, the incredibly rare 1974 Carrera 3.0 RS could be an even more special vehicle, and an extraordinary example is currently available in the United Kingdom. It is also one of just six in right-hand drive.

The 2.7 RS was Porsche’s hardcore homologation special for making the 911 even more successful on track in the early 1970s. The following year, the company wanted to go racing with a 3.0-liter car, and road-going the even meaner 3.0 RS was born.

The design features a modest front spoiler, and a gargantuan tail at the back. The coupe keeps weight down by using fiberglass panels for the hood and decklid, plus thinner gauge steel for other body panels. Flared fenders show that this 911 means business, too. Huge cross-drilled brakes also hide behind the gold-accented Fuchs wheels. The stripped interior looks ready for a spirited drive, but doesn't seem very comfy for long-range cruising.

As suggested by its name, the engineers fitted a 3.0-liter flat-six engine that produced 230 horsepower in the road-legal model – racing examples had even more. While a modest output by modern standards, the mill pushed the lightweight coupe to 60 miles per hour in about 5.5 seconds.

Porsche built only 54 total examples of the 3.0 RS. This is the only right-hand-drive example in Mexico Blue. Its previous ownership includes being in the collection of noted British Porsche enthusiast Lord Mexborough for 30 years.

Motor1 has reached out to the seller in the U.K. for details about the car’s price. For reference of what it could be worth, RM Sotheby’s sold a left-hand-drive 3.0 RS for $1.375 million at the firm’s Amelia Island auction in March 2017.

Source: Maxted-Page Further Reference: RM Sotheby's