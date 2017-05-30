The limited Lamborghini Centenario is almost as beautiful as it is expensive. Just 40 examples of the exclusive hypercar will be built worldwide – 20 coupes and 20 convertibles. That being said, we’ve already seen one example in the U.S., and now two more have shown up stateside in a matter of just a few days.

The first of the two in question is the yellow example pictured below. Unlike others before it, this one forgoes the typical bare carbon fiber body in place of a Nuovo Giallo Orion yellow finish with carbon fiber accents. It was delivered new to Lamborghini Beverly Hills, and is just the second example to land in the U.S. in a few months.







The second car in question is a bare carbon fiber example with red accents, wearing a similar scheme to many others before it. The car was delivered to Lamborghini Paramus in New Jersey, and bears the same 759-horsepower (565-kilowatt) V12 and 2.8 second zero-to-60 time. Both vehicles celebrate founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday and cost a whopping $1.9 million.

So far there have been as many as nine examples delivered to various dealerships around the world. A bare carbon fiber and orange example was delivered new to the U.K. just a few weeks ago, while another with bare carbon fiber and yellow accents was delivered to Lamborghini’s Asia-Pacific region before that.



It’s rumored that just four Centenario coupes will be delivered in the U.S., meaning there’s still one example out there that hasn’t made its way stateside just yet. For now Lamborghini hasn’t said when or how many Centenario convertibles will be delivered stateside… but all the more reason to be excited.

Source: Lamborghini Beverly Hills, Lamborghini Paramus



