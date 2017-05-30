Most everyone knows that the Nissan GT-R is a pretty thrilling car. From a standstill it will sprint to 60 in just under 3.0 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 191 miles per hour (307 kilometers per hour). But exactly how thrilling is it according to science?

Together with sports science experts at Loughborough University in the U.K., Nissan fitted a few willing participants with wearable monitors that gather data like heart rate and breathing rate in an effort to measure excitement levels. Two tests were conducted: one at the UEFA Champions League matches, and another while sitting in the passenger seat of a GT-R as it lapped the famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The results showed participants, on average, were more excited while in the GT-R. Though average heart rate increase was 39 percent at the UEFA match versus 37 percent in the GT-R, average heart rate was 91 beats per minute at the UEFA match versus 100 beats per minute in the GT-R. Things like peak heart rate (136BPM) and breathing rate increase (144 percent) were also higher in the GT-R.







"The main differences we saw were the physiological responses of the passengers and football supporters breathing rates," said Dr. Dale Esliger from Loughborough University.

"During the football matches we saw breathing rate increasing followed by a reduction in breathing rate, as fans held their breath during key moments of anticipation, thus demonstrating their excitement journey across the course of 90 minutes is more of a rollercoaster of emotions. Whilst for the GT-R passengers breathing rate consistently increases, suggesting a more sustained feeling of excitement.”

Lest you forget, the Nissan GT-R comes with a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) 3.8-liter biturbo V6, up 20 hp (14 kW) over the outgoing model. Yeah, pretty damn thrilling.

Source: Nissan



