The Volkswagen Golf GTI is among the preeminent icons of hot hatchbacks, and now fans can instill an early interest about the famous model into their kids with this GTI Stroller that’s now available for pre-order in Japan.

Cart around a kid in style with a carriage that picks up the design hallmarks of the VW GTI. The hot hatch’s iconic tartan cloth pattern decorates the inside and outside of it. The sides feature a honeycomb design that evokes the model’s grille, and red stitching on the handle takes inspiration from the trim on the hot hatch’s steering wheel. Polished suspension springs lend a sporty look to this child carrier, and the wheels are miniature replicas of the units on the GTI. The crimson aluminum frame is eye-catching too. This stroller is even made in Germany by Knorr Baby.

The GTI Stroller can grow with a kid by transitioning from an infant carrier to upright seating for a toddler. There’s also a detachable shoulder bag in a matching tartan pattern for carrying around a child’s necessities like diapers and toys.

The GTI Stroller generally costs a hefty 270,000 yen, including tax ($2,435 at current exchange rates), but from May 27 to June 30 buyers in Japan can pre-order it for 140,000 yen ($1,265), according to LeVolant Boost. The stroller is also available in Europe (see video below). Unfortunately, Volkswagen of America confirms to Motor1 that the automaker has no plans to sell this accessory in the United States.

GTI-loving kids (and their parents) might be able to expand on their enthusiasm for the hot hatch soon with a Lego kit of the first-generation model. It has already received 10,000 supporters on Lego Ideas, and the company's review board has started to consider whether to put the vehicle into production.







Source: Volkswagen of Japan, [2], LeVolant Boost, Knorr Baby