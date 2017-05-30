The wider, the better.

Novitec, one of the leading tuning companies focused on Ferrari and Lamborghini models, is presenting its new line of aftermarket body improvements for the 488 GTB and 488 Spider duo, called the N-Largo.

Both the hardtop and convertible are 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) wider at the rear axle compared to the standard production variants coming from Maranello. At the front, the regular fenders have been replaced with custom-made wings and wheel-arch liners to fit the 21- and 22-inch NF6 NL wheels manufactured using hi-tech forging technology. The alloys are wrapped in high-performance 335/25 tires.

All those changes have not only visual impact, but also improve the air flow to the brakes and engine. For example, three gill-shaped slots have been integrated into the top of the front fenders to help venting the air heated by the brakes from the wheel wells as quickly as possible. For improved cooling of the rear brakes, the N-Largo rocker panels feature new air intakes.

Of course, Novitec has also worked on the V8 engine of the 488 family and is offering two plug-and-play control units, which finely retune its performance. Integrated into the engine electronics, they operate the unit with reprogrammed mapping for injection and ignition, as well as with modified boost pressure control.

In addition, a custom high-performance exhaust system has been developed to “optimize the performance further while giving the vehicle an even more thrilling exhaust note.” All those improvements bring additional 102 horsepower (76 kilowatts) for a grand total of 772 hp (568 kW) at 7,950 rpm. Also, the peak torque now stands at 658 pound-feet (892 Newton-meters), 132 Nm (97 lb-ft) more than before.

Thanks to this power boost, the two-seaters now need 2.8 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), while top speed increases to 213 mph (342 kph).

Additional features include an upgraded suspension with front lift system controlled at the touch of a button. Novitec also says the interior of the series can be personalized in every aspect to the personal preferences of the N-Largo owner.

