Citroën introduced the latest-generation C3 almost a year ago and now it seems the company with the double chevron logo is almost ready to unveil its crossover counterpart. The similarities between the two cars are more than obvious, but the Aircross does get a set of roof rails and the increased ride height typical for a crossover.

The supermini’s contrasting orange accents have made their transition to the high-riding counterpart, but we can’t say the same thing about the C3’s side air bumps as the Aircross doesn’t have them, but most likely Citroën will offer them on the production car. There are some other subtle differences between the two cars, such as the rear bumper design with a trio of squircles in the case of the Aircross.

While images of the interior are not available at this point, just have a look at the C3’s cabin below to find out what to expect from the new funky crossover. It remains to be seen whether the crossover will get that nifty onboard dashcam optionally available for the B-segment hatchback. For what it’s worth, this Aircross promo car doesn’t seem to have it.

Also inherited from the C3 are going to be the PureTech gasoline engines with 68, 82, and 110 outputs, along with a pair of BlueHDi diesels: one with 75 hp and the other rated at 100 hp. Depending on choice, Citroen will sell its cool new crossover with both a manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

As with the C3, the Aircross will be available with tons of customization options, giving buyers the opportunity to pick from multiple body colors and various shades for the roof. This particular car had the panoramic sunroof, so the metal part was painted in glossy black.

Considering Citroën was busy creating promotional content for its upcoming crossover, it likely means an official reveal is right around the corner. When it will arrive, it will join the recently introduced C5 Aircross, a larger crossover featuring just about the same eccentric design you either love or hate.

Photos: CABO / cochespias.net