It won’t be until September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show when Renault will reveal the all-new Megane RS, but the cat is already pretty much out of the bag. After catching a glimpse of the hot hatch’s rear end at the beginning of the month, now time has come to check out the side profile of what must be a near-production prototype spotted within the factory.

The image was posted as a comment on French forum ClioRS Concept and comes to reveal the Megane RS’ fender flares and those beefy brakes. Also noticeable are the glossy black side mirror caps contrasting the white body, while the funky two-tone alloy wheels are likely going to be available exclusively on this model.

Images of the interior cabin are not available at this point, but most likely the RS won’t stray away too far from the warm GT version. Expect a pair of body-hugging seats, some red stitching here and there, along with an RS-specific trim and instrument cluster.

Details about the much-important oily bits are still not available at this point, but at least we do know Renault will sell the new Megane RS with both a manual gearbox and a dual-clutch automatic to please both worlds. Power will reportedly stand at about 300 horsepower likely provided by the turbocharged 1.8-liter that made its debut in the Alpine A110 and uprated for the new Renaultsport model.







Renault previewed its highly anticipated performance model last week at the Monaco Grand Prix by bringing a camouflaged car driven by Nico Hülkenberg on the street circuit. Following its full debut set for this fall, the Megane RS will go on sale in the first quarter of next year. While its predecessor was offered strictly as a coupe, the new one will be available only as a more practical five-door hatchback.

Source: Cliors-concept.com