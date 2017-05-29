Lexus has decided to halt sales of its smallest model in the United States. Model year 2017 will be the final year of production for the CT200h, which won’t be offered in 2018 – at least in America. That’s what Car and Driver claims, also revealing the model will remain on sale elsewhere for the foreseeable future.

Lexus’ decision comes unsurprisingly, at least for us, given the hybrid hatch’s age and low sales numbers. Last year, the Japanese premium manufacturer sold only 8,903 examples of the model, while in comparison Mercedes-Benz delivered more than 25,000 copies of its entry-level GLA-Class, while Audi A3 had 31,538 sales.







The CT200h is powered by the same hybrid system the previous generation Toyota Prius had, which means a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that is backed up by a 650-volt motor/generator. This system enables the model to produce a combined maximum output of 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and return 43 miles per gallon city / 40 mpg highway / 42 mpg combined. The hatch was refreshed in the summer of 2015 for the 2016 model year.

According to different sources, Lexus is already working on the successor of the CT200h, which we previewed in an exclusive rendering last year. Most likely, the car will get a more aggressive exterior design, more room for the passengers, and improved hybrid system, shared with the current generation Prius.

There’s no confirmation whether the second generation CT200h will be offered in the United States, but if that happens, it would take at least a year from now for the company to launch the car. Until then, the entry-level Lexus model on the American market will be the $36,260 NX crossover.

Source: Car and Driver