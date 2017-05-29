It’s a very well-known fact that some brand new exotic cars are being bought by collectors and not just regular customers who want to simply enjoy driving them. Those buyers keep the vehicles in pristine condition for years and then sell them again – for much higher price. Yes, it’s an investment.

But now Porsche wants to get rid of those customers by simply making more detailed research of potential buyers. Andreas Preuninger, Porsche’s head of GT road-car development, revealed that’s “not a punishment,” but a strategy.







“I personally like to see my cars being used. That’s what we build them for. They are just too good to be left to stand and collect dust,” Preuninger told Car and Driver at the launch of the 2018 911 GT3. “I don’t like this business of people buying our cars to make money on them. That was never our intention. The purpose of limiting a car is not for it to gain value. We don’t want to be laying money on each car’s roof when they run out of the factory.”

He admitted that Porsche’s decision to offer a manual transmission on the 911 GT3 has upset some owners of the 911 R, which is available exclusively with a manual. Those customers fear their cars could lose of some its exclusivity, which will reflect negatively on their prices.

“When I said we’re not a hedge fund, I’m talking to those people who are yelling at us for offering the manual transmission similar to the R. But if there are people wanting to buy cars like that, then as a company we should try to fulfill that, to meet that demand.”

More detailed research means Porsche wants to know the name of the future owner behind every new car it delivers. “We are monitoring very closely who is flipping cars. We do not build too many cars and we know most of our customers well - we like to have a name for every car before we build it.”

Source: Car and Driver