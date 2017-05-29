Although the quality of what seem to be leaked official images is far from being great, these grainy shots do give us an early look at the refresh Toyota is preparing for the Land Cruiser Prado. At the front, the changes are quite extensive as the headlights have been completely redesigned and these no longer extend downwards. In addition, the grille’s thick chrome framing continues on the upper area of the lighting clusters, which are now predominantly black and have a more high-tech look. In Japan at least, the SUV will come as standard with LED headlights.

Since we’ve mentioned the grille, you can see it adopts a more intricate layout with additional slats adorned with more chrome accents. Underneath the updated grille is a reshaped bumper hosting vertical fog lights replacing the old round ones. The lower grille has been subjected to a few changes as well and chances are the bottom of the bumper has also received a nip and tuck.

At the back, the novelties are less obvious as the taillights have remained essentially the same, albeit their graphics are now slightly different. It’s the same story with the bumper, which has been basically carried over with only some subtle tweaks in the center area.

Things get more interesting inside the cabin where the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will feature a new 8-inch infotainment system as well as a different layout for the HVAC controls. Some other updates are likely in tow, but we can’t see them at this point due to the nature of these subpar images. For example, rumor has it a new steering wheel will be installed in the facelifted variant and it will supposedly be borrowed from the Toyota Crown fullsize sedan. An extended array of safety and assistance systems will debut with the model’s forthcoming revision.

The fourth-gen Land Cruiser Prado has been available since late 2009, with a facelift introduced a couple of years ago. The revised model will allegedly be launched in its domestic market on September 12, according to sources from Japan familiar with Toyota’s agenda.

Source: CarAdvice