After shipping a total of 507 entirely electric i-MiEVs in Estonia a few years ago, Mitsubishi has now delivered an impressive 635 Outlander PHEVs based on the facelifted version. Both contracts were signed as part of the Green Investment Scheme, an international emissions trading plan with the purpose of reducing CO 2 emissions and greenhouse warming gases.

The massive fleet of green SUVs was transported to Kiev and there was a delivery ceremony organized in the country’s capital where the Prime Minister of Ukraine as well as MMC’s president and chief took part in the festivities.

On sale since 2013, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe for no less than four consecutive years and had registered cumulative sales of 80,768 units by the end of last year.

To refresh your memory, the thrifty SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine developing 121 horsepower (89 kilowatts) and 140 pound-feet (190 Newton-meters) of torque. It works together with two electric motors, with the one at the front axle rated at 60 hp (25 kW) & 101 lb-ft (137 Nm) whereas the rear one is slightly stronger as it produces 60 hp (25 kW) & 144 lb-ft (195 Nm). With a combined output of 203 hp (149 kW), the Outlander PHEV needs 11 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and tops out at 106 mph (170 kph).

Tipping the scales at a hefty 4,101 pounds (1,860 kilograms), the plug-in hybrid SUV can be driven solely on electric power for up to 33 miles (54 km).







Mitsubishi has already previewed the next-generation model by introducing the GT-PHEV concept (pictured above) at last year’s Paris Motor Show, but it’s going to take a while until the showcar will make the transition towards a production car. If it will carry over the concept’s specs, the new Outlander PHEV will employ three electric motors teamed up with a conventional 2.5-liter gasoline engine. The concept had an all-electric range of 75 miles (120 km) and a total range of more than 745 miles (1,200 km).

Source: Mitsubishi