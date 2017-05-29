It was only last week when a 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Evo fetched a cool $1.45 million at an auction and now another Nine Eleven has managed to generate a pretty sum after an intense bidding war. We’re talking about a 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 from 1993 driven for just 6 miles (10 kilometers) and completely original.

Porsche made only 51 units of the model, but this particular car is actually even more exclusive as it’s only one of the two to come with a fully trimmed interior. Not only that, but as you can see it was finished on the inside in a striking red leather upholstery. The original owner asked Porsche to paint the car in Polar Silver Metallic and do the wheels’ spokes in Amethyst Metallic, with the brake calipers in gold to create a contrasting effect.

On paper, the RSR-specific 3.8-liter engine produced 350 horsepower and 284 pound-feet (385 Newton-meters) of torque via an upgraded five-speed manual gearbox. In reality, the engine was capable of developing 375 hp or perhaps even more. Although its body was adapted from the Turbo model, this 964-gen RSR had a naturally aspirated engine.

When it was tested back in the day, the car managed to complete the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in a mere 3.7 seconds, thus making it quicker than the legendary Ferrari F40.

The person who bought it never enjoyed the car’s performances as the RSR is in brand-new condition. It even still has the factory-applied Cosmoline coating. Hopefully, the new owner will actually drive it for a change, but only after rejuvenating the oily bits since cars in general aren’t meant to stay locked up in a garage for such a long time without being driven at all. A thorough wash is also necessary and then this special 911 should be as good as new.

Source: RM Sotheby’s