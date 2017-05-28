Much like the bigger C63 and E63 models are being sold alongside the more attainable C43 and E43 versions, Mercedes-AMG’s next-gen A45 cars will be joined by cheaper variants with less power. The announcement was made by AMG’s boss, Tobias Moers, this weekend in an interview with Autocar on the occasion of the Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. He did not disclose the naming strategy set to be implemented by these lesser models, mentioning only the Affalterbach-based division “will compliment our successful 45 models with two versions like we do with our larger cars.”







He went on to specify the recently introduced Concept A Sedan (pictured above) will spawn a production version that will have both an A45-badged version and the new “AMG Lite” flavor carrying a lower starting price.

The announcement concerning a two-tier AMG model strategy for the compact cars doesn’t come as a big surprise concerning nowadays there’s a big gap between the flagship A45 and the version right below it. Indeed, the A45 has 381 horsepower (280 kilowatts) whereas the A250 Sport 4Matic provides only 218 hp (160 kW). Logic tells us the new AMG model will likely have somewhere in the region of 300 hp to go after the Audi S3. Chances are Mercedes-AMG is already testing the new variant as the attached spy shots are showing a hot prototype of the next-gen A-Class, but one that doesn't seem to be the A45 crown jewel.

As a reminder, the next-gen A45 cars have already been confirmed to receive in excess of 400 hp and Moers said this weekend their engines are going to be built on site at AMG’s HQ.

AMG is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and so far it has launched two special editions to mark the celebration: the GT C Roadster Edition 50 introduced back in February and the track-only GT3 Edition 50 unveiled this weekend.

The icing on the cake will be the Mercedes-AMG Project One, a 1,000-hp hybrid hypercar due in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show with an F1-derived powertrain.

Source: Autocar