This year the brand celebrates its 70th anniversary.

This year Ferrari is celebrating its 70th anniversary – what better time to expand its official museum. The exhibition spaces were extended with a new wing that stretches out on more than 600 square meters for a total of 4,100 square meters. The structure is connected to the main building by means of a continuous glass facade, and a new museum itinerary. Additionally, a new 300-square meter multifunctional space was opened, a space which can host up to 250 people for events, conventions and, educational activities.

What’s probably the most important, two new exhibitions were unveiled by President and CEO of Ferrari Sergio Marchionne, Vice President Piero Ferrari, Director of the London Design Museum Deyan Sudjic, and Mayor of Maranello city Massimiliano Morini.

The first one is called the “Under the Skin” and focuses on the automaker’s innovations, and displays a series of exceptional cars beginning with the 125 S, the marque's first car. Also, several technical drawings from the historical archive of the Prancing Horse and different engine designs are exhibited.

As for the second one, it is called the “Infinite Red” and celebrates the 70th birthday of the brand with some of the most exclusive track and road Ferraris ever produced. Among them are the 500 F2, F2004, and the F2008 Formula 1 cars, as well as 250 GT Berlinetta Tdf, 250 GT Berlinetta SWB, and the 250 GTO. The more recent history of Ferrari is represented by a number of limited special series such as the F50, the Enzo, and the LaFerrari. Oh, and the non-homologated FXX K version for exclusive use on track is also there.


The “Under the Skin” exhibition will remain in the museum until November 2017, while the “Infinite Red” will be in Maranello until the end of this year.

Source: Ferrari

