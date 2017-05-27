The fascinating Project One is making headlines once again as Mercedes has decided to release extensive details on the occasion of AMG’s 50th anniversary festivities prior to the start of the 24-hour Nürburgring endurance race.

At its heart is a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine derived from Lewis Hamilton’s 2015 Formula 1 car and with a thermal efficiency of 43 percent. Compared to the F1-spec engine, the unit has received a bespoke crankshaft, new pistons, and overhauled electronics for the road-going application. AMG head honcho, Tobias Moers, reiterated the engine will last for about 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers) at which point it will require a rebuild. The V6 idles at approximately 4,000 rpm and has a redline set at an amazing 13,500 rpm…

The six-cylinder engine works together with not one, but two electric motors. The first one — rated at 107 horsepower (80 kilowatts) — serves the purpose of keeping the turbocharger spooled up permanently. As for the other electric motor, it develops 161 hp (120 kW) and is linked straight to the crankshaft.

An extra two electric motors have been mounted at the front axle and these will be able to propel the car on their own, granting the Project One with an all-electric range of up to 15 miles (24 kilometers). About 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of the total weight is represented by the batteries mounted in the center and borrowed straight from the F1 car. Interestingly, there are four times more cells in the hypercar than there were in Hamilton’s title-winning Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid.

Exact details about the weight have not been disclosed, but at least we do know for sure the entire drivetrain tips the scales at 925 lbs (420 kg). A report from a month ago indicated the vehicle will weigh less than 2,900 pounds (1,315 kg), but the information has not been confirmed. For what it's worth, both the engine and gearbox are going to be a structural part of the chassis made entirely out of carbon fiber.

With the combined output of five motors, the Project One will have in excess of 1,000 horsepower delivered to the road through a single-clutch, eight-speed transmission. To stop efficiently, Mercedes-AMG’s engineers are going to equip the car with carbon ceramic brakes on all four corners. At the back, there will be chunky 335-wide tires.

Already sold out, the hypercar will be limited to just 275 units and is going to be produced at a rate of one car per day. AMG has made the promise to deliver all of them by the end of 2020. With the exception of China, the Project One will have road-legal status all over the world.

Meanwhile, real-life testing of the hybrid beast will commence in a short while and it will receive its world premiere in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Source: Mercedes-AMG, Road & Track