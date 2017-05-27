BMW phased out the Z4 back in August 2016 and it won’t be until the end of next year when the roadster will be brought back to life with the same moniker. To ease the wait, a concept is going to be introduced at this year’s Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance set for August 16-20, so we are only a few months away from learning how the roadster will be transformed for what will become the third generation.

Developed under the “G29” codename, the new Z4 is a joint effort between BMW and Toyota, with the latter set to have its own version of the car likely bringing back the legendary “Supra” moniker and offered as a coupe. Prototypes of both cars have been spied multiple times already, but even so it’s still difficult to get an idea about the styling because all test vehicles had an abundance of camouflage.

That being said, the latest batch of spy shots did allow us to find out some preliminary technical details of the BMW model. Caught earlier this week, the roadster featuring a soft top had a specs sheet on the dashboard to reveal its “S20i” identity and an output of 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. The gear lever belonged to a six-speed manual gearbox, so purists will be happy to hear BMW is doing its best to save the manuals.

The same piece of paper also indicated the model’s SoP (start of production): November 2018.







Much like BMW will be previewing the new Z4 with a concept, Toyota is going to do the same with the reborn Supra pictured above. The rumor mill indicates it will happen this October at the Tokyo Auto Show prior the road-going model’s debut set for 2018.

Both cars are going to have the “Made in Austria” label as the roadster and coupe will share the assembly line at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz.

Source: Autocar