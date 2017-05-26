After months of waiting, noted aftermarket tuner Liberty Walk finally presents its body kit for the Mercedes-AMG C63. The new look is applied to the previous-generation C-Class; we’ll have to wait awhile longer to see the kit fitted to the current Mercedes W205 C-Class, but if this car is any indication, it will be worth the wait.

As usual, the Japanese company dropped the car to the ground. This kit also offers a splitter, side skirts, and a black lacquered spoiler. The grille, as well as the mirror shells and the rims were also refinished black. And for a personal touch that strikes a nice balance between function and style, Liberty Walk adds a set of wicked widebody fender flares that would make the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon jealous.

For fans of fast four-doors, Liberty Walk will provide the same treatment to the C63 Sedan. The kits are aesthetics-only, with the suspension work being the singular performance-based upgrade.

Now for the upsetting part – the price. Whereas many tuners shy away from sharing figures, Liberty Walk says the full kit done in carbon fiber will cost $17,620. The tuner offers the same kit in fiber-reinforced plastic for $12,870, or for discriminating AMG owners, Liberty Walk will sell individual components to meet specific needs and desires. Since the parts hail from Japan, prices of course don’t include any sort of tariffs or other fees.

There are no shortage of tuners with aggressive interpretations of AMG’s hot C-Class offerings, but when it comes to cars that have a menacing, evil look, Liberty Walk checks in near the top.

Source: Liberty Walk