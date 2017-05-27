Cruella de Vil, your car is waiting.

Feast your eyes on the what could possibly be the biggest two-seater you’ll ever see. It’s called the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, and it’s quite striking to behold – as long as you don’t look at it straight on from the front. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so if you don’t happen to like this opulent ride from any angle, worry not. It was built for a “Rolls-Royce connoisseur” and is the only one of its kind, so you’ll probably never see it again.

 

As to the identity of that individual, nobody knows. It’s someone who’s both connected enough to have Rolls-Royce actually listen to ideas, and rich enough to pay the manufacturer gobs of money to build him a single car. We know it’s a him because Rolls-Royce says as much in the Sweptail press release. Beyond that, we only know about the car. And as you might suspect, it’s really something.

The design stems from the extravagant shapes of the 1930s, hence the sweeping rear that conjures up images of a vintage Rolls-Royce Boat Tail speedster. The manufacturer says it worked with the customer in question for years on the design, nixing the back seat for a wood mid-shelf that features an illuminated glass lip. Further back is the wood hat shelf, polished and inset with luggage rails and surrounded by a large teardrop-shaped glass roof that contributes to a very bright, airy cockpit.

For extended trips the Sweptail comes with its own set of luggage. It also features what Rolls-Royce says is the cleanest dashboard it’s ever offered in a car, though we’re provided no images to see what that actually means. We’re also in the dark on power or performance, but we do know the Sweptail features a pair of handmade attaché cases concealed in the outboard walls on both sides of the car, and they can also be deployed with the push of a button. That’s an interesting feature, to be sure.

Another interesting feature is a built-in mechanism stored in the center console that, when activated, deploys a bottle of champagne and two crystal flutes. If we had to guess, at this point we’d say the secret customer is none other than James Bond. But the polished 08 on both the front and rear of the car suggest otherwise. Who comes after James Bond?

Whomever the owner of this one-off masterpiece is, he has a hell of a ride.

Source: Rolls-Royce

 

