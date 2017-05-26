Just three Lamborghini Centenarios have been delivered since the car was introduced new less than a year ago. The first example wore a unique orange and black finish, the second, a classic yellow and carbon fiber finish, while the third – a U.S. example – was completed in blue accents with a carbon fiber body through Lamborghini's Ad Personam program.

But the fourth Centenario is arguably more unique than the three others before it. Taking delivery of the supercar was leading luxury group H.R. Owen in the U.K. The handsome Centenario wears a bare carbon fiber exterior with orange accents. It’s the first of its kind in the U.K., and the only example with the exclusive finish (so far).

The Lamborghini was delivered in South Kensington in the U.K., and will go on display at Lamborghini London for the duration of the Bank Holiday Weekend. The dealership worked closely with the client in facilitating the build, from conception to delivery.







Like all Lamborghini Centenarios before it, this exclusive supercar celebrates founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday and costs a whopping $1.9 million. Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated V12 producing 759 horsepower (565 kilowatts), allowing it a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh).

This example is one of just 40 that will be built worldwide, and one of just 20 coupes. It’s the fourth example that has been delivered so far, and the first in the U.K. The other three examples have been delivered to China, the United Arab Emirates, and the U.S.

Source: Lamborghini



