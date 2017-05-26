On the eve of the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix and to celebrate 40 years of involvement in F1, Renault is previewing the hotly anticipated Megane RS. None other than Nico Hülkenberg hopped behind the wheel of a camouflaged near-production prototype to do a lap of the Circuit de Monaco prior to the hot hatch’s full release set to take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Debuting on September 12, the next-gen Megane RS aims to become “the new compact sports car benchmark,” according to Renault Sport Car’s director Patrice Ratti.

Originally introduced back in 2004, the Megane RS will soon make the transition towards the new five-door-only generation set to be available for the first time with both a manual gearbox and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Details about what will power the go-faster hatchback have not been disclosed, but some are suggesting it will be a turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine shared with the reborn Alpine sports car. While in the A110 it pumps out 252 horsepower, in this new application the engineers are expected to dial the output to somewhere in the region of 300 hp.

It will continue to be a front-wheel-drive car despite rumors about Renault’s plans to go AWD (like the Ford Focus RS) and is going to be offered with an optional four-wheel steering system to make it more agile while tackling corners at higher speeds.

Renault has announced its answer to the new Civic Type R will go on sale in the first quarter of next year. Time will tell whether the company with the diamond logo will head to the Nürburgring and attempt to reclaim the title for the fastest FWD production car, which currently belongs to its Honda archrival with a time of 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds.

Source: Renault