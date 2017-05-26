Skoda is giving its flagship model a modest revision for the 2018 model year bringing the new infotainment systems featuring a glass design. Already available on the Kodiaq and the facelifted Octavia, the new screen has grown in size from 6.5 to 8 inches in the case of Bolero and Amundsen whereas the top-spec Columbus has been enlarged from 8 to 9.2 inches. The entry-level Swing setup is also being promoted from a previous 5-inch setup to a more generous 6.5-inch diagonal.

Elsewhere, Park Distance Control is making its debut on the Superb and comes along with an extended function of the Manoeuvre Assist system, which is now smart enough to detect obstacles in front of the car. Should the driver ignore the audio and visual warnings, the system will automatically activate the brakes to reduce the possibility of an impact.

The 2018MY also sees the introduction of an optional massage function for the driver’s seat, but only if you get the more expensive electrically adjustable version with ventilation and memory functions. Interestingly, one new and rather unexpected feature is Digital Voice Enhancement, which refers to a microphone mounted in the front allowing the driver and the passenger to talk to those on the rear seats.

Skoda says the Superb’s cabin is now quieter than ever thanks to the new acoustic film located between the two glass surfaces of the front side windows. Also inside, the roofline for the top-of-the-range Laurin & Klement model can now be ordered in black. The L&K gets chrome strips on side buffers and doors for a more high-end feel. A set of 19-inch “Acamar” alloy wheels is being introduced while later this year Skoda will also begin to sell the Superb with a new metallic shade called “Velvet Red.”

While the updates are more than welcome, we find it a bit odd the Superb still has bi-xenon headlights whereas the Octavia, Kodiaq, and the newcomer Karoq feature an all-LED setup. Chances are the switch to light-emitting diodes will be made with the Superb’s mid-cycle refresh slated quite possibly for 2018.

Source: Skoda