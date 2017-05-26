Mercedes-Benz keeps working on the facelifted C-Class family and this time our photographers have managed to capture the C63 sedan during a road test. These spy shots come only two weeks after we saw the coupe version of the model out on the road with minimal camouflage.

Interestingly, just like its two-door brother, this C63 sedan prototype features halogen headlights, which are typically available for entry-level variants in the premium sector. Of course, don’t expect to see them in the final production C63 facelift, which will be equipped with new LED headlamps and taillights.

Other notable visual changes for the model will be the redesigned front bumper that will receive reshaped air intakes, the slightly revised rear bumper, and, probably, a new and more prominent radiator grille in GLC63/GLC63 Coupe style.







No interior images are available so far, but earlier spy photos have revealed the infotainment system of the C-Class will be updated and will be controlled by a new touchpad, while the steering wheel will be redesigned. Also, some reports suggest the mid-cycle refresh for the vehicle, including the range-topping C63, could bring a dual all-digital screen setup as an option, but that remains to be confirmed.







At this point it’s not clear whether the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine of the vehicle will get any improvements, but the fact that it already offers plenty of power and torque makes us believe it will be left untouched. Just as a reminder, the top S version delivers 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts), while the standard C63 comes with 463 hp (345 kW).

Word on the street says Mercedes will reveal the facelifted C-Class family before the year’s end or in early 2018, and the AMG sedan variant is likely to be presented alongside the regular sedan and station wagon. A couple of months later we will also see the refreshed C-Class Coupe with its C63 range-topper.

Photos: CarPix