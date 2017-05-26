Hide press release Show press release

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has joined forces with the Isle of Man Government and provided the world’s first BAC Mono police car

BAC works closely with the Isle of Man to perfect the unique driving characteristics of its single-seater supercar and even hosts annual Mono Experience Weekends on the island with its clients and friends

The pair’s latest union celebrates great British innovation and engineering, together with the great traditions of island policing

BAC has used the Isle of Man as its playground since launch in 2011, and it’s now showcasing its commitment to road safety with the deployment of the Mono police car

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has teamed up with the Isle of Man Government to unleash a stunning and completely unique BAC Mono police car.

The world’s only single-seater, road-legal supercar has captured the hearts of petrolheads around the world for offering the purest driving experience possible, and the Isle of Man police will now benefit from having the ultimate driver’s car at their disposal.

A true first for the Isle of Man police force, the supercar will now become an active member of the fleet and will also be on show at a number of local festivals to encourage safe and responsible driving.

BAC and the Isle of Man have enjoyed a special bond ever since the Mono was launched in 2011, with BAC exploiting the stunning driving roads of the island and using it to explore and develop necessary changes to its creation.

The BAC team recently descended on the picturesque island with clients and friends for a special Mono Experience Weekend, in which a record 12 Monos came together to enjoy the very best of the Isle of Man on the road and track with full support from the Government in closing and de-restricting roads.

The Liverpool-based company has always stayed fully committed to road safety during its time on the island, and it’s once again showing its devotion to keeping Isle of Man roads safe with this latest collaboration.

Isle of Man’s Mono is basked in official police livery and benefits from all of the bespoke touches that made the supercar such an icon. PC Andy Greaves, who is an advanced driver, police motorcyclist and collision investigator, is the force’s dedicated Mono driver and was full of excitement when discussing his new model:

“It’s a remarkable vehicle, and clearly will be of huge interest to bikers and car drivers alike. We are here to promote safe use of the road, and it’s amazing how many people want to talk to you when this is your transport.”

By taking to the cockpit of the Mono, Greaves will be able to spread the good word on road safety and keep drivers both interested and entertained all the while. Greaves continued: “Every opportunity we get, we stop and talk to visitors. Having a show-stopper like a BAC Mono police car on the fleet makes that so much easier.”

Thousands of visitors head to the Isle of Man every year to enjoy the most idyllic driving roads and scenery in the world, and with the Mono on side, the police can go one step further to ensuring their absolute safely.

BAC Co-Founder and Director of Product Development, Neill Briggs, said: “We have a very special affinity with the Isle of Man and we’re absolutely delighted to bring this extra-special Mono to a remarkable police force. The Government has been nothing but amazingly supportive to BAC and the BAC dream, and we’re honoured to be able to play our part in making their roads a safer place. This is a world first for both BAC and the Isle of Man and something both parties are incredibly proud of.”