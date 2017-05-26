We’ve been talking about an all-new Lotus Elise since way back in 2010 when that stunning concept was introduced. It was supposed to morph into a production model in 2015, but we’re almost halfway through 2017 and there’s still no sign of it. The peeps from Norfolk have made the promise some time ago to introduce the fourth-gen model at the end of the decade. However, there might be a change of plans now that Geely is buying Lotus from Proton and its parent company DRB-Hicom.

Geely has pledged to “unleash the full potential of Lotus” and one way to do that is to invest heavily in the next-generation Elise. This design exercise proposes a mélange of Series 1 and Series 2 cues reinterpreted in a modern way to keep up with the times. With an extremely low ride height, an aggressive front splitter, and a massive rear diffuser, the artist behind these renders is proposing a more track-focused approach.

As you may have noticed already, it doesn’t even have a conventional rear window as instead there aero elements to make the Elise as sleek as possible and consequently boost its performance. Some would say there are some resemblances to the new Alpine A110, which is not necessarily a bad thing since the retro-flavored French coupe is just gorgeous.

It remains to be seen how the Elise will evolve now that Lotus is about to join the considerably wealthier Geely family. Hopefully, it will finally receive the attention it deserves and we won’t have to wait for a very long time to see a truly new model, not just a rehash of the Series 3 with slightly more power and less weight.

Render: CT31 / Behance