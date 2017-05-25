A powerful engine and a sharp design are no longer reserved exclusively for the likes of high-end sports cars. In the case of the Honda Odyssey, the minivan arrives mostly new for the 2018 model year with an updated powertrain, a new design, and a starting price tag of under $30,000.

The fifth-generation Odyssey LX has an MSRP $29,990. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6, now producing 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts). That’s 32 extra horses over the outgoing model (248 hp). Fuel economy is improved too, now rated at 19 city / 28 highway / 22 combined, a small bump up from 2017’s 19 city / 27 highway.







But even with a starting price of under $30K, the Odyssey can be optioned well above $50,000 with all the boxes ticked. The most expensive 2018 Odyssey will set buyers back $55,997. The Elite – without options – starts at $46,670, and is the most expensive trim available. The Touring ($44,150), the EX-L Navi Res ($39,360), the EX-L ($37,360), the EX ($33,860), and the aforementioned LX ($29,990) all follow suit.

The most expensive option is the wheels, a $2,196 add-on for 19-inch "Accessory Alloy Wheels" compared to the standard 19-inch alloys. Things like a midsize roof box ($615), roof rails ($559), and a tent ($382), also help hike up the price. Everything from the trailer hitch to the door trim can be customized on the exterior, while the cabin has its own list of options.







Cargo bins ($410), all-season floor mats ($224), and an illuminated door sill trim ($590) are among the priciest options. A hands-free power tailgate is a $99 option, while the Elite trim comes standard with features like a heated steering wheel, power folding side mirrors, and LED interior accent lightning, those remain options on all other trims.

Each trim comes standard with the same 3.5-liter V6. Touring and above are available with the 10-speed automatic, while the EX-L Navi Res and below come with the nine-speed. Feel free to head over to the Honda configurator and build the Odyssey of your dreams... or your kid's dreams.

Source: Honda



