Jeep fans have been yearning for a new Grand Wagoneer since the platform was discontinued back in 1991. Already we’ve heard rumblings (and seen proof) that the large SUV could be coming back to market, but new patent drawings suggest it might be even closer than we think.

The images in question show various angles of a broad-sided, three-row Jeep, indicating that the American marque could be producing such a vehicle in the near future. The drawings come soon after the debut of the Yuntu concept at Auto Shanghai, which previewed a possible hybrid-powered, seven-passenger SUV that was rumored to hit the production line.







The sketches remain mysteriously without any detail. Already we know that a number of engineering issues have kept the Grand Wagoneer out of production for the time being, but that Jeep is moving forward with the project all the same. When it does debut – likely in 2019 – CEO Mike Manley says that a price tag of $130,000 to $140,000 "could be possible." The company could potentially offer a lower trim Wagoneer and a more expensive, more premium Grand Wagoneer.

If the sketches here do in fact preview a production-version of the Yuntu concept, it may be limited to markets like China exclusively. A local GAC-Fiat joint venture would see the SUV produced, and could spawn a Chrysler-badged version for the U.S.

Whatever the case, the images do look promising – and production ready. If produced, don’t expect to see a three-row Jeep until at least 2019, pending there are no more major setbacks. If you'd like to get a better idea of what to expect visually of this new Jeep, check out our exclusive rendering.

Source: OAMI



