Cadillac is giving its long-loved CTS-V sedan an aggressive makeover… in Japan. Designed exclusively to the Japanese market (though the U.S. has a similar package), the new Cadillac CTS-V Carbon Black Edition gets a meaner exterior, a handsomely finished interior, and is limited to just four examples.

The CTS-V in question is equipped with the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 buyers get in the U.S. That means the super sedan is good for 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts), a 0-to-60 (96 kmh) sprint of just 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 200 miles per hour (321 kmh).

The body is available in just two color options: Sable Black, and Crystal White Tri-Coat. The exterior finish is combined with a carbon black detailing package that includes a black chrome grille and a matching black front diffuser, side vents, and rear spoiler and diffuser. The wheels, meanwhile, are coated in a dark gunmetal finish.







In the cabin, the all-black-everything theme continues. Recaro 16-way adjustable performance seats are wrapped in Jet Black leather and Alcantara while Jet Black accents can be found throughout the dash, trim, and even on the steering wheel. At the heart of it all is Cadillac’s CUE infotainment system.

Interested buyers can pick up the package for about ￥14,900,000 (equivalent to about $133,000 USD). But hurry, only four models will be built for Japan. If you're looking for something a little faster still, GM also made available a limited Corvette Grand Sport Heritage Edition in the region, which costs only ¥12,800,00 in comparison, or about $115,000.

Those in the U.S. looking to get their hands on a similar package can option the Carbon Black trim onto any CTS, CTS-V, ATS, or ATS-V beginning this summer. No word on pricing for the U.S. package.

Source: Cadillac



