Mecum Auctions’ 30th anniversary event was the perfect opportunity to bring together an impressive number of cars from all genres to cross the auction block. A total of 1,665 vehicles lined up during the Original Spring Classic auction and the hammer dropped 1,208 times, which means there was a solid 73-percent sell-through rate. Among a sea of classic and collectors cars, one special car managed to stand out from the crowd.

We’re talking about the auction’s main star, a rare 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Evo sold for the hefty sum of $1,450,000. It was by far the top performer as in second place came a 1967 Toyota 2000GT that fetched “only” roughly half as that — $750,000.

About the hardcore 993-gen Nine Eleven, only 11 cars were ever made and this particular one-owner model has covered just 4,349 miles (7,000 kilometers). It’s the most powerful air-cooled 911 model in existence thanks to a biturbo, flat-six engine delivering a monstrous 600 hp (447 kW) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm). All that Stuttgart muscle is channeled to the rear axle with help from a six-speed manual gearbox to the delight of purists.

Not only does it have some impressive specs, but it also has the appearance to match the beast lurking underneath. With bolt-on fender flares and a rear spoiler + wing combo likely visible from the moon, the GT2 Evo looks fast even when standing still. The stripped-out interior with a full roll cage is another sign this rare Porsche embodies the pure definition of a road-legal race car.

Here are the top 10 sales from Dana Mecum’s record-breaking 30th Original Spring Classic auction:

1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Evo at $1,450,000 1967 Toyota 2000GT at $750,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 HP Coupe at $675,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03 at $410,000 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 Convertible at $385,000 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback at $335,000 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro at $330,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 HP Convertible at $310,000 2006 Ford GT (Lot F155) at $300,000 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda at $295,000

Full details and images of all 10 cars are available at the source link below.

Source: Mecum Auctions