Prior to an official premiere scheduled to take place in the coming hours, the BMW 8 Series concept is making an unexpected debut courtesy of a few fully revealing images. Although these are not of the highest quality, they’re decent enough to give us the opportunity to see the reborn 8 Series as a concept. Looks like the new posh grand tourer will adopt a fresh design with a more in-your-face kidney grille flanked by a pair of slender headlights.

The bulging hood tapers down onto that shiny front grille while the bumper predominantly consists of air vents to cool down what must be at least an eight-cylinder engine given the car’s high-end status. The side profile reveals even more vents in the front fenders, along with beefy wheel arches hosting those large multi-spoke alloys with yellow brake calipers to contrast the blue body.

As one would expect to see on a concept, there are slender mirrors and we’re not seeing any door handles at all. The coupe’s sloped roofline elegantly connects with the spoiler lip at the back where the wide taillights (OLED, perhaps?) boast a high-tech look with L-shaped graphics. The rear bumper is home to a pair of sizeable side vents and two trapezoidal exhaust tips featuring a metallic finish.

BMW will officially introduce the 8 Series concept later today at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este ahead of next year’s launch of a production model. If the showcar’s appearance is any indication — and logic tells us it is, the road-going model should prove to be a stunner. It goes without saying that some of the bling will be lost en route to the assembly line, but the overall styling is not expected to stray away too far from the concept.

Check back later in the day for the full release when hopefully we’ll also have images showing the interior.

Source: Autotijd.be