Sales launch for the newly-developed BMW M4 GT4
Customers can now order the new BMW M4 GT4, the latest model in the BMW Motorsport product range. The technologically advanced car has completed over 20,000 kilometres of tests, multiple hours in the wind tunnel, extensive application runs for fine-tuning purposes, and successful test outings under race conditions.
BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt, together with Dirk Adorf (GER), who was heavily involved in the testing of the car as development driver, launched the sales phase during an exclusive customer event at the Nürburgring (GER). The BMW M4 GT4, which is ready for use thanks to a comprehensive starter package, will cost 169,000 Euros (plus VAT).
“Even after many years, the launch of a new car is still one of the absolute highlights for me as BMW Motorsport Director,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt at the presentation event in the paddock at the Nürburgring. “The start of the sales phase sees us reach another milestone with the BMW M4 GT4. We are looking forward to seeing the car enjoy success in the hands of our customer teams from 2018. We are offering our customers a sophisticated and reliable GT4 car, which incorporates all of BMW Motorsport’s expertise, coupled with the strong basis provided by the BMW M4 Coupé. The development of the BMW M4 GT4 focussed on mileage, cost efficiency and ease of maintenance.”
Production technology meets motorsport innovation.
This is guaranteed by the use of proven production technology and innovative developments from the BMW M6 GT3. The engine and transmission, including control electronics, were adopted from the BMW M4 Coupé (combined consumption: 8.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 194 g/km). The carbon bonnet comes from the BMW M4 GTS (combined consumption: 8.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 199 g/km). In addition, the BMW M4 GT4 has carbon-fibre doors, motorsport-specific front splitters and rear wings, and a racing exhaust system. The seat, brakes and pedal box make use of solutions that are also included in the top model in customer racing, the BMW M6 GT3. The interior concept is designed entirely for the comfort of the driver, so that he or she can focus fully on driving.
The BMW engineers went in a totally new direction in terms of engine control software. The BMW M4 GT4 is the first BMW Motorsport car to be fitted with power sticks, which can be pre-programmed for different engine performance levels. Thanks to the system, which has been approved by the SRO Motorsports Group and is well protected against manipulation, Plug-and-Play gives BMW Motorsport customers the ability to react quickly and flexibly to changes to the Balance of Performance in various races.
Next big test: 24h Nürburgring.
In recent months, the BMW M4 GT4 has been tested by many BMW works drivers, Juniors and customer racing drivers at various racetracks, with different tyre types and in a wide range of external conditions. The purpose of this testing was to adapt all the technical applications, such as the DSC stability system and ABS, to meet the demands of motor racing in as much detail as possible. The car has already proven its reliability and performance in races on the Nordschleife and at the 24 Hours of Dubai (UAE).
The outing at this weekend’s Nürburgring 24 Hours is the next tough test in the development of the BMW M4 GT4. Dirk Adorf (GER), BMW Motorsport Junior Ricky Collard (GBR) and Jörg Weidinger (GER), test and development engineer at BMW M GmbH and himself a very successful participant in the BMW Sports Trophy for many years, will use the endurance classic to gain more valuable knowledge about the new car. They will race at the Nürburgring 24 Hours alongside British motorsport journalist Jethro Bovingdon (GBR) in the BMW M4 GT4 media car, with the support of tyre partner Hankook. Never before has a journalist had the opportunity to drive a pre-production BMW car like the BMW M4 GT4.
Technical Data of the BMW M4 GT4
Dimensions
Length excl. splitter:
4,671 mm
Length incl. splitter:
4,750 mm
Width excl. mirrors:
1,877 mm
Width incl. mirrors:
2,014 mm
Height:
1,369 mm variable
Wheelbase:
2,812 mm
Engine
Type:
Six-cylinder in-line, four valves
Technology:
M TwinPower turbo technology, direct injection, Valvetronic
Capacity:
2,979 cc
Output:
More than 431 hp (depending on balance of performance)
Engine management:
Production engine electronics – output via power stick can be adjusted according to defined BoP
Exhaust system:
Motorsport-specific lightweight exhaust system
Tank
- FT3 safety tank
- Capacity: 125 litres (depending on regulations)
Chassis
- Chassis with DMSB-certified welded safety roll cage (compliant with FIA regulations), manufactured by BMW Motorsport
- Roof, doors and bonnet made from CFRP
- Makrolon® discs (heated front disc)
- Motorsport front splitters made from CFRP
- Motorsport rear wing made from CFRP, customisable
- Motorsport dive plane made from CFRP
- Air jack system
- Bonnet and hatchback quick-release lock
- Lightweight motorsport wiring harness
Suspension
- Motorsport-specific control connections
- Adjustable motorsport stabilisers front and rear
- Specially adapted motorsport shock absorbers (Öhlins) front and rear
- Springs, each with three spring rates for the front and rear axle available
Transmission
- 7-gear dual clutch transmission with motorsport software
- Mechanical differential lock with separate cooling
- Purpose-built output shafts with wheel bearings adapted for motorsport (rear axle)
Drivers Aids
- Stability systems specifically adapted for BMW Motorsport (DSC/ABS)
Wheels/Tyres
- 11 x 18 inch alloy wheels
- Tyre dimensions: 300/660 R18 (delivery on Hankook tyres)
Brakes
- 6-piston, fixed calliper front, AP Racing
- Diameter of brake disks: 390 mm
- 4-piston, fixed calliper rear, AP Racing
- Diameter of brake disks: 355 mm
- Balance beams for adjusting the brake balance at the front and rear
- Double-suction brake air cooling