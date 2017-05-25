It was almost a year ago when BMW Motorsport announced its intentions towards doing a GT4-spec M4 Coupe race car and now the factory-built machine is being revealed in full after completing more than 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles) of tests. Slotting between the M235i Racing and the flagship M6 GT3, the new M4 GT4 is a mélange between the regular road-going M4 Coupe and the beefier sold-out GTS version — all wrapped up in a lighter package.

The inline-six 3.0-liter turbocharged engine with more than 431 horsepower and the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission have both been borrowed from the road-going car and adapted for the new track-only application. The engine’s output is not set in stone as there are multiple configurations to choose from thanks to power sticks allowing the team to pre-program the desired level of power. It’s actually the first race car from BMW Motorsport to boast power sticks and these are of the plug & play type, so the team can quickly make changes should the situation require it.

Borrowed straight from the aforementioned GTS is the carbon fiber hood while the doors are made from the same lightweight material. The beefier body optimized in the wind tunnel for hours also includes a massive wing to aid downforce at the rear axle while at the front there’s a motorsport-spec front splitter also engineered to enhance aero. The soundtrack provided by the six-cylinder engine comes out through the racing exhaust system.

The diet also consists of a stripped-out interior with just one seat sourced from the M6 GT3 from where the new M4 GT4 has also inherited the brakes and pedal box. BMW says the philosophy behind the cabin is to make it as comfortable as possible as a way to allow the person behind the wheel focus on what’s important: driving.

The M4 GT4 has already been evaluated by numerous BMW works drivers and it will once again be put through its paces this weekend at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in the BMW Sports Trophy to obtain more knowledge about the race car. It will share the track with another M4 GT4, a media car driven by British motorsport journalist Jethro Bovingdon.

Scheduled to arrive in the hands of customer racing teams for the 2018 season, the BMW M4 GT4 carries a starting price of 169,000 euros (plus VAT).

Source: BMW