The days of looking like a chump at the boat ramp are over.

Ford is working hard to make its aluminum-bodied 2018 Expedition sport-ute the machine of choice for families on the go. Among those steps is a tow rating of 9,300 pounds, which Ford says is best-in-class for full-size SUVs. Furthermore, the forthcoming Expedition will offer a new feature called Pro Trailer Backup Assist to help rookie tow jockeys look like seasoned pros.

 

To use the feature, drivers simply turn a knob to indicate how much the trailer should turn. The Expedition then turns the front wheels accordingly to precisely maneuver the trailer into position, and to make sure things go smoothly, vehicle speed is also limited when the system is engaged. Ford says the system can reduce the time it takes to back up a trailer, while also aiding “driver confidence.” We assume that latter bit is similar to what would-be pro racers experience when they engage track mode in a high-power supercar.

There’s no denying that reversing a trailer can be a bit tricky, and while veteran haulers will likely find the Pro Trailer Backup Assist to be something of a gimmick, we have no doubts it will find fans in the real world. Something everyone will appreciate is the Expedition’s 9,300-pound towing capacity, which is enough to haul two F-150 single cab two-wheel drive pickup trucks.

Ford is still being coy on exactly how much power the Expedition’s EcoBoost V6 will make to achieve such a tow rating, but earlier this year we spied 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque listed on Ford of Canada’s Expedition website. The manufacturer wouldn’t confirm those numbers, and they’ve since been removed from the site. If accurate, that would give the Expedition more torque than the 6.2-liter V8 in the GMC Yukon.

The 2018 Ford Expedition is expected to arrive in dealerships this fall.

 

Source: Ford

