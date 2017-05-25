Hide press release Show press release

All-New Ford Expedition Makes Towing and Backing Up

Trailers Easier Than Ever



• All-new Ford Expedition features class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ that makes

it easier for drivers of all skill levels to back up a trailer like a pro; launching a boat or

parking a trailer in the driveway is now as easy as turning a knob

• Got a big boat for a big family? Expedition has best-in-class towing capability of 9,300

pounds – enabling easy and efficient family adventures from boating to four-wheeling

• Best-in-class towing and Pro Trailer Backup Assist showcase how Ford is changing the

way the world moves – delivering smart solutions that improve the customer experience

and provide more time for families to enjoy summer

DEARBORN, Mich., May 24, 2017 – If you’re launching a boat or towing a large load, the allnew

Ford Expedition featuring class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ makes it easier than

ever to perform such tasks with confidence.



More than 50 percent of Expedition customers value towing, and 15 percent tow weekly or

monthly. That’s why the all-new Expedition offers Pro Trailer Backup Assist to make backing up

a trailer as easy as turning a knob.



In addition, Expedition boasts best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds, based on the

Society of Automotive Engineers J2807 standard, more than any other full-size SUV, making it

the smartest, most capable and adaptable Expedition ever.



Pro Trailer Backup Assist helps take the frustration out of backing up with a trailer. It works by

letting the customer steer the trailer with a control knob while the Expedition steers its wheels

and limits vehicle speed.



To operate Pro Trailer Backup Assist, the driver rotates a knob to indicate how much the system

should turn the trailer, then the technology automatically steers the Expedition to turn the trailer

the desired amount. The system can limit vehicle speed to enhance occupant comfort over

various road surfaces. The result is less time required to back up a trailer along with added

driver confidence; the technology can even help towing experts by reducing time lost to

maneuvering mistakes.



“Warmer weather has families longing for outdoor adventures, and the all-new Expedition

provides generous space, connectivity and smart new technology for the trip,” said Craig

Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “With best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds

and available Pro Trailer Backup Assist, you can spend more time on the water rather than

struggling to back up and launch your boat.”



In addition, Expedition brings available new connectivity technologies and convenience

features, including:

• Wireless charging Expedition is Ford’s first vehicle to feature wireless charging, which

allows customers to place compatible mobile devices on an integrated charging pad

conveniently located in the front center console

• Wi-Fi hotspot supports as many as 10 devices at once, up to 50 feet away from the vehicle

• Dual-headrest rear seat entertainment system provides a next-generation video

experience with Sling Media that allows passengers to view their home cable programming

on either of two video screens or hand-held devices

• SYNC® 3, with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capability, allows drivers to stay

connected on the move

• SYNC Connect lets owners connect with the vehicle remotely using FordPass®; owners can

start, lock, unlock and locate their vehicle from anywhere, while also accessing important

vehicle diagnostic information

• Power for passengers in every row, with four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers and a

110-volt power outlet that lets all occupants stay charged and connected

• Available 12-speaker B&O PLAY premium audio system perfected by acoustic engineers

for a sound experience even audiophiles will appreciate

• Advanced cargo manager with an adjustable shelf behind the third row lets owners create

a storage space customized to whatever they’re hauling; even when parked on a hill, cargo

manager ensures cargo won’t roll out the back of Expedition when the liftgate is opened

• Available Panoramic Vista Roof spans two rows, a feature not offered by any competitor