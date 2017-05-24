Alongside VW’s apprentice-designed GTI and GTE concepts, engineers at Oettinger will debut two unique VW vehicles of their own at this year’s Worthersee gathering. A hot GTI and an even hotter Golf R will be on display for Wolfsburg faithful to fawn over.

Oettinger fitted a unique aerodynamic body kit on top of the MKVII GTI, giving it a scalpel sharp new look. The kit includes features like a new front spoiler, front splitter, side skirts, and a quad tailpipe rear diffuser, as well as a roof-mounted spoiler with open racing flaps.

The new quad exhaust system pairs to the standard 2.0-liter engine, or the the 2.0-liter diesel engine available on the GTD. Oettinger offers an engine upgrade for an extra cost, which brings total horsepower up to 380 (283 kilowatts) over the standard 210 (156 kilowatts).







But if it’s power your after, the Oettinger Golf R packs more than plenty. In this application, the engine has been modified to produce 500 horsepower (372 kW). The block is completely rebuilt from the ground up, with new forged pistons and steel connecting rods, gearbox upgrades, strengthened DSG clutches, high-performance brakes, a complete exhaust upgrade, and a coilover suspension.

All that performance is paired to an aggressive new body kit, which matches the look of its GTI sibling, with a new front spoiler and diffuser, side skirts, rear diffuser, and roof-mounted spoiler with open racing flaps. New wheels have also been added to both cars to finish off the package.

Oettinger doesn’t say how much the packages or the added performance upgrades will cost. Whatever the price, the two cars will be on display this week at the Worthersee.

Source: Oettinger



