Cheapest S money can buy costs 88,446 euros for the short-wheelbase S350d 4Matic.

Having made its debut at Auto Shanghai a little over a month ago, the Mercedes S-Class facelift is now ready to empty your bank account for those living in Europe. Orders are being taken as of today and the first cars will hit dealerships on the old continent from July. Upon launch, the flagship with the three-pointed star logo is going to be available in four flavors: S350d, S400d, S560, and S63 — with all carrying the “4Matic” suffix at the end to denote the cars have all-wheel drive.

Old vs New:

Naturally, the Mercedes S350d is the cheapest of the bunch and begins from €88,446 in Germany where its equivalent long-wheelbase sibling starts off at €91,791. Both of them are sharing an inline-six 3.0-liter engine running on Devil’s fuel and developing 286 hp (210 kW) & 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). Should you need more diesel punch, the S400d (€93,206 & €96,479) ups the power ante to 340 hp (250 kW) & 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) also from a 3.0-liter unit.

For those favoring the smoothens of a gasoline engine, the S560 is motivated by a 4.0-liter V8 pushing out 469 hp (345 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). You can have this version in three different guises, as follows: short wheelbase from €113,960, long wheelbase from €116,994, and the fancy extra-long Maybach beginning from €143,508.

The temporary range topper is the S63 available for the moment as a LWB model from €160,293 with a monstrous 612 hp (450 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) generated by a 4.0-liter V8 replacing the old 5.5-liter unit. Its SWB counterpart will join the family later in the year as it’s going to be the case with the V12-powered models and the thrifty plug-in hybrid.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan

There are lots of ways one can bump the price tag of an S-Class considering Mercedes has a ton of optional goodies for those willing to tick the numerous boxes in the configurator. For example, the extended LED ambient lighting with 64 selectable colors can be had for €476, which is actually one of the cheapest options available. At the other end of the spectrum, we find the Remote Parking Assistant for a cool €4,343. There’s also the Driving Assistance package for €2,737 and the Ultra Range Highbeam feature for the LED headlights standard on the S63 and S560 and €1,999 for all of the other versions.

U.S. pricing isn’t out yet, but we do know the refreshed S-Class will land stateside this fall.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

