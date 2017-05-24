If you are in the market for a practical car, the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo would be a huge mistake because it only has one seat and a tiny trunk. Heck, you can’t even drive it home from the dealership as the raging bull is restricted to the track. But if you’re a licensed racer willing to spend as much as £200,000 (VAT excluded) on a barely used 2016-spec car, then all of the sudden the “podium-ready” Huracan LP 620-2 Super Trofeo becomes an interesting solution for a race car.

Check out our review of the road-going RWD Huracan: First Drive: 2016 Lamborghini Huracán LP 580-2

H.R. Owen has it on sale at its South Kensington showroom in London and says the car has covered less than 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles). Why the low mileage you may ask? Because it only completed half the season, so it hasn’t been used that much. It's now in need of a new owner willing to actually race it like it was designed in the first place by Lamborghini and Dallara.

As the model’s 620-2 moniker indicates, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine delivers its 620 horsepower to the rear wheels, so it has an additional 40 hp over the road-going 580-2 RWD Huracan. At the same time, torque is up by 30 Newton-meters (22 pound-feet) to 570 Nm (420 lb-ft).

While the road-legal baby bull tips the scales at 1,509 kilograms (3,327 pounds), its race car counterpart weighs a mere 1,270 kg (2,800 pounds). Doing simple math, that’s a considerable 239-kg (526-lbs) diet thanks to a stripped-out interior and a plethora of other weight-saving measures. Corroborating the weight loss with the engine's upgrade, the power-to-weight ratio has been substantially improved from 2.6 kg / 1 hp to 2.1 kg / hp.

Aside from being lighter and more powerful, the Super Trofeo also looks more menacing especially because of that huge rear wing. Too bad you can’t actually drive it around town as it would be an absolute eye- and ear-grabber.

Source: H.R. Owen