The Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² is undoubtedly one of the most capable offroaders on the planet. As my colleague Adrian Padeanu describes it, it’s the perfect vehicle "for a trip to the end of the world and back." And if the “standard” model is not good enough for you, you can always ask the guys over at Brabus to make it even more distinctive and powerful. You can now also call the interior specialists at Carlex Design to work on the cabin of your Brabus-tuned G500 and to create the ultimate luxury offroader.

Carlex Design says its main goal when working on the interior of this lime G500 4x4² was to create “a sporty, modern look with accents alluding to the body color.” Most of the surfaces in the interior were covered in perforated Alcantara leather with some black leather inserts with perforated motifs. There are also several decorative panels on the dashboard with carbon fiber finish.







Probably the most interesting part of the project is the steering wheel, which was also covered in Alcantara and black leather with a small contrasting yellow part at the bottom.

As for the vehicle itself, it’s a Brabus G500, which means it has an upgraded 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, capable of delivering 500 horsepower (368 kilowatts) at 5,600 rpm and 523 pound-feet (710 Newton-meters) delivered permanently to all four wheels. This power is enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in impressive 6.9 seconds. Top speed is capped at 130 mph (210 kph).

The offorader also benefits from an electronically controllable suspension with height-adjustable struts made from aluminum. The driver can modify the ride height at each axle and can select from four different damper settings.

Source: Carlex Design