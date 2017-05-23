The new engine gets more torque and improved efficiency.

The VW Tiguan has an all-new engine for the 2018 model year… or at least, sort of new. When it hits dealerships this summer, the Tiguan SUV will come with a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine, essentially an updated version of VW Group's signature EA888. 

First introduced in the CC sedan in 2009, the EA888 signified VW’s transition to smaller, more efficient powertrains. In its application in the new Tiguan, it will continue the efficient theme, introducing all-new aluminum-alloy pistons, cylinder heads, and valve springs on to the cast-iron block.

2018 VW Tiguan Engine

 

More VW Tiguan News:


Though the EPA hasn’t given final MPG estimates for the updated engine yet, VW says that compared to the 1.8-liter engine currently available in the Passat, Jetta, Beetle, and Golf, the new 2.0-liter TSI will offer "improved efficiency" as well as a 20 percent boost in maximum torque. Total torque rating is 221 pound-feet (299 Newton-meters) while peak horsepower is 184 (137 kilowatts).

Compared to the outgoing 2017 model, horsepower is down by 16 (200 vs 184), but torque is up significantly by 14 lb-ft (207 vs 221). While MPG figures for the 2018 model are still unknown, VW promises a step above the outgoing model’s 20 city / 24 highway. If we’re lucky, spy shots suggest we could even see a hotted-up Tiguan R with as much as 300 hp (223 kW).

For now, the new 2.0-liter TSI engine will be the only engine available in the new Tiguan. VW promises that the updated powertrain will trickle down throughout the rest of the lineup in future models.

Source: VW

