Six years since it was first introduced, it looks like the Hyundai Veloster is finally getting a refresh. Our spy photographers recently caught up with the 2019 Veloster and Veloster Turbo testing on public roads in Orange County, California.

With a heavy dose of camouflage, it’s tough to make out any distinctive new body lines. But there are a few significant clues that give away the final design. Sharp new wheels on both the Veloster and Veloster Turbo can be seen. New headlights can also be easily distinguished from the outgoing model, as well as partially covered new taillight fixtures.







Overall the body will keep its same familiar shape, if not stretch out a bit from the outgoing model. The new Veloster will ride on the same Hyundai Accent platform, with front-wheel drive standard. Considering Hyundai is looking to expand its N Performance division, it’s likely that we could see an all-wheel drive Veloster N, but that remains to be seen.

Don’t expect output to change much, though. The base Veloster is still likely to produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 130 to 140 horsepower (96 to 104 kilowatts), while the Turbo model could benefit from a more powerful engine, propelling it well over the currently available 201 hp (149 kW). An N Performance model would be positioned above that, similar in segment to the VW Golf R and Ford Focus RS.

Full details on the new Veloster are still well under wraps at the moment. This is just the first time we’ve seen the two prototypes testing together. The new Veloster duo will drop their camouflage sometime later this year or early next, with sales expected to begin later in 2018.

Source: Automedia