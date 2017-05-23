It was back in April 2012 when Lamborghini introduced the Urus concept, but it wasn’t until about three years later when a production model was announced to act as a spiritual successor for the LM002 aka “Rambo Lambo.” When Sant’Agata Bolognese’s SUV received the stamp of approval, the Volkswagen-owned marque made the promise to create 500 jobs necessary to handle production of the company’s third model.

Now, Lamborghini says an extra 200 people are going to be hired to work at a new paint facility that will be up and running at full capacity towards the end of next year. The new plant responsible for painting the Urus’ high-riding body will extend over more than 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet) and will increase the footprint of the firm’s production facilities in Italy to a total of more than 160,000 m2 (1.72M sq ft).







While some have mixed feelings about whether Lamborghini should do an SUV or not, we can all agree that a total of 700 new jobs is good news. Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali, said recently production of the Urus is set to commence in 2018 and the plan is to make about 1,000 units that year, with as many as 3,500 or even more to roll off the assembly line in 2019 depending on demand.

At the heart of the new Urus will be a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine developing 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts), which will be joined around the second half of 2019 by a plug-in hybrid version representing the brand’s first electrified road-going model.







Sales of the Urus are scheduled to commence in Europe in the second quarter of 2018 while the U.S. launch is pinned for the third quarter of the same year with an estimated starting price of below $200,000.

As to when we’ll actually get to see the SUV in production guise, Lamborghini could decide to unveil it before the end of this year, quite possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Source: Lamborghini