The Newport Arch is the oldest such stone arch in all of the United Kingdom that is still used by traffic. In this instance, old takes on a whole new meaning, as it dates all the way back to the third century when London was actually called Londinium and inhabited by Romans. The stone structure is simple enough, but the fact that it has survived untold natural disasters, countless invaders, and Nazi V-1 buzz bombs is a testament to just how well built things were in the old days.

And now, the arch can add pillock in an Isuzu to that list of calamities. When your list of cock-ups includes damaging an ancient Roman structure, you know it's going to be a tough day.

The incident in question occurred on May 18, and if we’re honest, we aren’t really sure what happened. That’s not exactly true – we don’t specifically know what led to this situation, but we feel confident in suggesting the term short cut has something to do with it. Judging by the relative lack of visible damage to either the truck’s roof or the arch itself, it’s doubtful the driver careened into it unexpectedly. Autoevolution suggests the driver was just following the navigation system, which raises an important top tip for readers: Sometimes navigation systems are wrong.

If you don’t want to watch the full 25 minute video above, here’s a short synopsis: police arrive and take all the air out of the tires, thus lowering the truck. After a few back-and-forth sessions to get things center the driver backs the Isuzu out free and clear, much to the delight of onlookers and other motorists delayed by the driver's momentary lapse of deductive reasoning.

Apparently this isn’t the first time a truck has been wedged in the arch, but thanks to camera phones and the internet, we all get to enjoy the embarrassing show. As for the Romans who built this arch, well done lads.

