VW fanboys everywhere await the annual Worthersee gathering in Austria, where some of the most extravagant Golf and GTI builds come out to play. This year should be no different, and once again Wolfsburg is bringing out a concept for faithful to fawn over.

Already we’ve seen the GTI in question teased thanks to an early leaked rendering, but now VW has dropped an official teaser for its hot new hatchback concept. Apart from the concept fully covered in one image, a dark teaser shows the GTI shrouded by darkness, showing off its headlights, taillights, and rear design.

Five men and women between the ages of 18 and 23 came together to develop the concept in question using CAD and 3D printing technology. The rear panel – pictured here in the teaser – uses multiple shades of blue and was created entirely on a graphics tablet. It even appears to have some sort of luminescent property to it.







The cabin, meanwhile, is controlled by an app, allowing the user to adjust the drivers seat in real time. Team spokesperson, Eric Miguel Lehrach (21), says that the control system “is a real innovation,” and that the “sports seat is adjusted electrically sing a touch function from a tablet PC or a smartphone.”

This year marks the 36th anniversary for Worthersee, and the 10th year in a row that VW will have a concept on display. The first was the Golf GTI Performance concept from 2008, and last year we saw the 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) GTI heartbeat, which wore a unique two-tone silver and chrome finish.

Hopefully this year’s concept will be able to live up to expectations. Other members of the VW Group, including Audi, Skoda, and SEAT, are also likely to bring their own respective concepts to the event when doors open this Wednesday, May 24.

Source: VW



