Rumors of Renault bringing its hot new Megane R.S. to Monaco have now been confirmed. The revamped-for-2018 hot hatchback will make its first official public appearance during the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix weekend, taking to the course on May 26 for some laps at the hands of Renault Sport Racing Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg. For the occasion, the Megane R.S. will pay homage to the manufacturer’s racing efforts by wearing a special yellow and black livery.

It’s not yet clear whether complete information about the new Megane will be released at the same time. Renault says the official unveiling for the next-generation Megane R.S. will take place in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, so the Monaco event could well be just a show-and-go occasion. We’ve had plenty of camouflaged teasers with a fully exposed look at the Megane’s backside, showing its wide haunches with a redesigned rear fascia, diffuser, and center exhaust exit.

Rumors have suggested the Megane could go all-wheel drive to battle with the Ford Focus RS, but it’s widely believed that Renault will stick with front-wheel drive. That would place Honda’s Civic Type R in the Megane’s crosshairs as a target for the fastest front-wheel drive trophy, which the Civic currently holds.

“The Mégane R.S. embodies the passion of every man and woman working for Renault Sport,” said Renault Sport Cars Managing Director Patrice Ratti. “It is the ultimate expression of the savoir-faire we have accumulated through our countless successes in motorsport. Thanks to its extreme cornering efficiency, the Mégane R.S. is extraordinarily satisfying to drive at even the most challenging venues, such as the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife in Germany.”

It certainly sounds like Renault is ready to have a go at Honda’s Nurburgring record. To help achieve that, expect Renault to endow the new Megane with 300 horsepower, either from a new 2.0-liter boosted mill, or perhaps the turbocharged 1.8-liter engine from the Alpine A110.

Source: Renault