The most extreme Lamborghini Huracan you can get from the factory is the record-setting Performante spec. This high-horsepower example wields the brand’s most powerful V10, and briefly held the Nurburgring lap record with a time of 6:52.01 (before being dethroned by the Nio EP9). But even the Huracan Performante doesn’t stack up in terms of looks to this extreme aftermarket bull.

The project was put together by wheel specialists Forgiato. Dubbed "Liquid Metal," the Lamborghini Huracan wears an eye-searing chrome exterior with a pinch of yellow and carbon fiber accenting throughout. The look is topped off by a more aggressive front fascia, carbon fiber side skirts, vents, a rear wing, and of course, gloss black Forgiato wheels.







The wheels in question are a set of staggered 20-inch Forgiato 2.0 Navaja-ECX units wrapped in Pirelli rubber. The sinister wheel package is offset by a pair of orange-painted carbon ceramic brakes, adding a unique pop of color to the mix.

The firm doesn’t say if any extra power has been added under the hood, but from the factory, the stock Huracan does well enough with a 602-horsepower (448-kilowatt) V10 and a top speed of well over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour), so you know it’s no slouch. As far as price is concerned, the wheel package alone retails for over $10,000, so expect even more with all the other added equipment.

If this especially eye-catching Lambo doesn’t suit your fancy, there is another uniquely wrapped Huracan on the used market. Pro skier Jon Olsson is selling off his 2016 Huracan complete with a camo wrap, a roof rack, and a supercharger pushing the horsepower to well over 800 (596 kilowatts).

Source: Forgiato



