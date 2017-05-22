It's expected to go online later in 2018.

Daimler AG is taking a big step in the green direction with its new lithium-ion battery factory in Germany. The manufacturer broke ground on the facility with a bit of fanfare, using the casing of a vehicle battery as the foundation stone for the forthcoming factory. The chosen site is 31 miles from Dresden or approximately 80 miles south of Berlin, and when completed in 2018 will encompass nearly 50 acres. The plant will be built in the vicinity of Daimler’s existing battery factory, and once active it will quadruple current production.

 

Read also:

 

“The automotive industry is facing a fundamental transformation and we see ourselves as the driving force behind this change,” said Mercedes-Benz boss and Daimler AG Board of Management Chairman Dieter Zetsche. “The battery factory in Kamenz is an important component in the implementation of our electric offensive.”

With advances in electric vehicles and battery technology progressing rapidly, the world’s major automakers find themselves in the unlikely position of playing catch-up to Tesla in the electric market. The company’s own Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada is expected to reach full lithium-ion battery production next year, just in time for the influx of mass-market Model 3 cars that Tesla is expecting to sell.

Daimler’s new facility will certainly play a key role in Mercedes’ attempts to trump Tesla in the electric realm. The manufacturer has lagged behind in bringing electric cars to market, but Mercedes has an ambitious plan to launch a range of battery-powered vehicles in a variety of genres by 2022.

“We will have more than ten purely electric passenger cars in series,” said Zetsche. “We also continue to drive forward the hybridization of our fleet. Under the EQ brand, we are creating a holistic ecosystem for e-mobility.”

Source: Daimler AG

 

Be part of something big