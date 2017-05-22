Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of London has commissioned a vehicle unlike any other. A completely unique, one-of-one Rolls dubbed the Dawn Mayfair Edition celebrates 85 years of expertise from the H.R. Owen’s dealer group, and comes with a unique set of design cues inside and out.

The term "pretty as a penny" can be used appropriately to describe this one-off Rolls. The Dawn's defining design feature comes in the form of a bespoke cooper dashboard, the first of its kind on any Rolls-Royce vehicle. The custom dash is embroidered with special tread plates that read: "Special Commission - Mayfair Edition One of One."

To match its unique copper dash, the exterior has been finished in a custom Berwick Bronze paint scheme that is said to add "a special sense of occasion." That same custom copper finish was added to the speakers, onto the Arctic White seat bullets, and on other details throughout the cabin.







The car was designed entirely by the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London staff, drawing inspiration from high-end horology – the study and measurement of time – working together with the design studio at Rolls-Royce headquarters in Goodwood, West Sussex, U.K. Rolls-Royce Brand Director, Claus Andersen, had this to say about the exclusive build:

"Our clients value exclusivity very highly indeed, and this 1-of-1 Dawn Mayfair Edition has that overwhelming exclusive appeal. The success of the Berkeley Square showroom has put us in a position to be able to offer such a stunning car, and we’re excited to find its very lucky owner."

The dealer group neglected to include pricing in the details of this one-of-a-kind Dawn, but if you have to ask...

Source: Rolls-Royce



