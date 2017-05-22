It’s a sad day for car fans as several Nissan GT-Rs from different generations left this earth way too young. A specialty warehouse with “unrivalled experience in maintaining, servicing, upgrading, and tuning of these high performance Japanese GT cars” in Great Britain burnt to the ground last Friday.

If you are still not crying and reading this article, the information we have so far is that the shop lost at least seven great vehicles, including a classic Ford Escort Cosworth and several GT-Rs. All those cars belonged to customers of the warehouse. Thankfully, no one has been hurt during the fire, which destroyed 99 percent of the shop.







“As people have probably seen over social media and the news, we have had a fire at our unit. Not sure on the full extent of the damage but as it is clear by pictures... 99 percent of everything has been destroyed, unfortunately along with customers cars which we are most upset about. Once we have more details we will publish them to keep our customer base informed,” RB Motorsport says on its official Facebook page.







Photos reveal that, indeed, most of the tools and parts in the shop have been destroyed by the fire. We assume RB Motorsport is currently trying to clean up the unit and, thankfully, there are hundreds of good people on Facebook ready to help them, judging by the almost 10,000 comments under the post.

“We hope to be up and back to normal as soon as we can, but as it’s understandable, it’s going to be a long time before we’re up and running again.”

We are sending positive thoughts your way, RB Motorsport, and wishing you fast recovery.

Source: RM Motorsport on Facebook