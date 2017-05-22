Hide press release Show press release

Australian-edition BMW M3 Pure broadens M3 Sedan range to three

Enthusiast-led specification, with full 331kW/550Nm Competition Package

Unique specification brings unprecedented price point

New Adaptive LEDs, iDrive6 and updated interior features highlight M3 and M3 Competition Sedans

In showrooms from July 2017, priced from $129,900*

BMW Group Australia is proud to introduce a new addition to the legendary BMW M3 range: The BMW M3 Pure.

Designed with the enthusiast driver in mind, the Australian-market BMW M3 Pure provides the dynamic and performance benefits of the successful M3 Competition with a unique specification and highly competitive price point.

Available from $129,900* the BMW M3 Pure is the most accessible way into M3 ownership.

“The BMW M3 Pure builds further on Australia’s successful Pure edition models, most recently seen on the BMW M2 and M5,” said BMW Group Australia CEO, Marc Werner.

“This model offers the full capability of our M3 Competition at a price point that is sure to attract a new core of enthusiast customers,” he said.

The BMW M3 Pure joins the existing M3 and M3 Competition Sedans in the Australian lineup from July this year.

BMW M3 pricing*:

BMW M3 Pure Sedan $129,900 BMW M3 Sedan $139,900 BMW M3 Competition Sedan $144,900

Competitive heart

At the heart of the new BMW M3 Pure is the M Competition Package. Familiar to the market since the mid-2016 introduction of the BMW M3 Competition variant, this package sharpens both performance and dynamics over the regular M3.

Increasing power to 331kW (up 14kW) and with 550Nm torque, the M3 Pure sprints to 100km/h in 4.0 seconds with the standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Opting for the no-cost option six-speed manual sees the sprint achieved in only 4.2 seconds. Combined fuel consumption is listed at 8.8L/100km, with 204g/km of CO2.

In addition to the improved power output, the M3 Pure benefits from a range of dynamic enhancements. The adaptive M suspension’s three settings – Comfort, Sport, Sport+ have been reconfigured, with the Comfort setting equating to the regular M3’s Sport mode as a baseline.

Springs rates are also increased by 15 per cent for swifter response and flatter cornering posture during spirited driving.

The interior gains M Sport seats for the driver and front passenger, which feature cut-out elements for lighter weight. M stripe seat belts add further interior presence.

Outside, sleek gloss black highlights feature prominently, with the boot-lid ‘M3’ badge, M Competition exhaust tail pipes, exterior gills, and kidney grille all finished this way. The M3 Pure rides on 19-inch double-spoke light-alloy wheels finished in black, with tyres measuring 255/35 R19 up-front and 275/35 R19 in the rear. The M3 Competition’s 20-inch light-alloy wheels, fitted with 265/30 R20 / 285/30 R20 mixed tyres, are optionally available.

The M3 Pure’s specification also includes the following:

M Competition Package

Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (six-speed manual available as a no-cost option)

Alarm system

BMW M Head-Up Display

Carbon fibre roof (steel roof if sunroof is optioned)

Comfort Access

ConnectedDrive Freedom (including Concierge Services)

Driving Assistant

Carbon-fibre interior trims

Navigation System Professional

Tyre Pressure Monitor

Carbon structure cloth/leather upholstery

LED Headlights

Nine-speaker HiFi Loudspeaker System

Model updates for BMW M3 and M3 Competition

Building on momentum generated from the BMW M4 LCI, the BMW M3 and M3 Competition now adopt the new-design Adaptive LED headlights. The familiar twin circular design has been incorporated into a new hexagonal layout that adds further presence to the M3’s front-end appearance. LED indicators form an attractive, thin ‘eyebrow’ slit above the headlights that create a sense of increased width for an aggressive stance.

A new, optional 20-inch light-alloy road wheel introduces a black wheel option for the M3 Competition (optional on M3 Pure and M3) that builds on the distinctive star-spoke style first seen on the legendary BMW M4 GTS.

Refreshed interior lifts ambience

A range of subtle yet effective interior updates further highlights the BMW M3’s all-round usability.

Double stitching highlights the leather instrument panel on the M3 and M3 Competition, while electroplated details and chrome interior trims improve look, feel and functionality of the entire BMW M3 range.

Thanks to customer feedback, key touchpoints have been redesigned for added tactility. The indicator stalks, for example, now snap into place when engaged. In addition, the stalk-mounted buttons to activate the rain sensor and high-beam assist now stay depressed, rather than springing back to the original position.

All M3 models now come with an illuminated ‘M3’ badge on the front face of the M sports seats.

A further focus on digitalisation

All BMW M3 variants have been upgraded to the cutting-edge iDrive6 infotainment system. Incorporating the latest BMW Navigation system Professional, iDrive6 offers a clear and customisable 8.8-inch colour display interface with an app-style ‘tile’ layout that can be arranged by touchscreen. The established iDrive rotary controller on the centre console and Natural voice control can also be used to control the infotainment system.

Condition Based Servicing

All maintenance requirements for the BMW M3 range is controlled by the Condition Based Servicing (CBS) system.

With CBS, sensors and advanced algorithms monitor and calculate the conditions in which a vehicle is used, including mileage, time elapsed since its last service, fuel consumption and how a vehicle is driven. Based on the information captured, maintenance requirements are determined, identifying whether an annual vehicle inspection or oil service is due.

Selected BMW service and maintenance costs can be covered by a single, one-off advance payment with BMW Service Inclusive (BSI), which is available in two packages: Basic or Plus.

The BMW Group

With its three brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. As a global company, the BMW Group operates 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries and has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2016, the BMW Group sold approximately 2.367 million cars and 145,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax for the financial year 2015 was approximately € 9.22 billion on revenues amounting to € 92.18 billion. As of 31 December 2015, the BMW Group had a workforce of 122,244 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.