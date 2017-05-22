Despite being the most accessible trim, the new M3 Pure still has the M Competition Package as standard kit.

BMW introduced the second facelift for its M3 at the beginning of the year and already it has more news to share about the high-performance sedan. Created exclusively to cater the Australian market, the new M3 Pure aims to lure in more buyers by packing more goodies for a lower price tag. It will serve as the new entry-level M3 from now on in the Land Down Under where it will cost $129,900, which will make it $10,000 cheaper than the regular M3 and at the same time $15,000 more affordable than the flagship M3 Competition.

Although it’s a base model, the M3 Pure still feature an extensive list of standard equipment, including the important M Competition Package increasing the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder’s output by 19 horsepower (14 kilowatts) to a grand total of 444 hp (331 kW). Buyers can have it with a standard dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in just four seconds or with a six-speed manual gearbox available as a no-cost option. Bear in mind that opting for the manual will increase the sprint time by two tenths of a second.

The Aussie-only M3 Pure also gets a tweaked adaptive M suspension and 15-percent increased spring rates to make the sedan more agile while tackling corners at higher speeds. Design-wise, the car will feature an assortment of glossy parts and 19-inch alloy wheels shod in 255/35 R19 front and 275/35 R19 rear tires. At an additional cost, customers will be able to get the M3 Competition’s larger 20-inch set.

Also offered without having to pay extra are the head-up display, alarm system, and a carbon fiber trim on the inside where the M3 Pure will also have the Navigation System Professional and cloth/leather upholstery.

BMW Australia has announced the new M3 Pure will hit showrooms from July together with the two more expensive versions.

Source: BMW

