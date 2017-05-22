With 381 hp from the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine fitted to a production car you can buy, the Mercedes-AMG A45 is definitely one of the most desirable hot hatches. It starts off at €51,527 in its domestic market Germany, but this particular car is anything but standard. The most obvious extra is the Canyon Beige Metallic finish (€702), which although rather unusual to see on a performance model, it somehow doesn’t look half bad on this showcar. Feel free to disagree, of course.

It has pretty much all of the bells and whistles you can think of, including the AMG aerodynamic package (€1,785) bringing a prominent splitter and side flics on the front bumper as well as a wing to aid downforce at the back where the A45 has the upgraded diffuser. Those glossy bits and bobs all over the body are part of the AMG Night Package (€797) while the panoramic sunroof is a cool €1,071, though we can’t actually see it in the adjacent images.

The list of goodies doesn’t end here as Affalterbach’s smallest car also has the pricey AMG Dynamic Plus package (€2,618) adding a mechanical locking front axle differential, a sporty steering wheel, the “Race” driving mode, and a stiffer suspension setup. Not only that, but the beefiest A-Class money can buy also has the optional AMG Driver’s Package, thus unlocking a top speed of 167 mph (270 kph), which is still electronically limited like the 155-mph (250-kph) standard car.

Even more niceties are hiding inside the cabin, so we’re looking at one of the most expensive A-Class models ever made, priced at probably close to €60,000 or just about as much as a standard C43 Sedan in Germany.

If you would rather wait for the second-generation A45, it will be out before the end of the decade and will raise the bar once again in terms of horsepower as Mercedes has already confirmed the new one is going to pack more than 400 hp.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz Blog Passion