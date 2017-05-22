The first-ever Volvo XC40 has been spied multiple times already, but now we can actually get a good understanding of the interior thanks to a few up-close shots showing in full the compact crossover’s cabin. The dashboard hosts an all-digital instrument cluster as well as the portrait-oriented touchscreen of the infotainment system as seen on its bigger brothers, the XC60 and the XC90. The glossy black framing already looks to be a fingerprint and dust nightmare while the screen appears to have the same 9.2-inch diagonal.

Interestingly, those vertical air vents actually have more in common with the S90/V90 rather than the XC40’s two larger crossover siblings. As for the leather-wrapped steering wheel, it seems to be taken from the R-Design models, but slightly modified as it features a matte finish on the spokes rather than the glossy look seen on Volvo’s recent models.

Moving in the back, we can check out the generous amount of rear legroom and the fold-out tables likely to be offered as optional equipment. You can also observe the design of the fixed glass area, thus confirming the production version of the XC40 will have third-side windows unlike the 40.1 concept pictured below that featured a massive C-pillar. Also gone are the concept’s flush front door handles and high-mounted rear ones as the road-going model will adopt a conventional setup.

Volvo’s first model to ride on the newly developed CMA platform, the XC40 will be introduced in the months to come with an array of three- and four-cylinder engines, all of which are going to be turbocharged and topped by a T5 Twin Engine hybrid version. The XC40 is unlikely to remain Volvo’s entry-level crossover forever as the Geely-owned company has already dropped a hint about doing a pint-sized XC20.

The XC40 is expected to go on sale either by the year’s end or early 2018 once production will begin at Volvo’s factory in Ghent, Belgium.

Photos: CarPix