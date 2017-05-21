Ford has announced owners of 2016 model year vehicles from the brand, equipped with SYNC 3 infotainment system, will be able to update to newer version of the system, which will enable using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The update to version 2.2 is available by downloading to a USB drive, visiting a dealership, or automatically through a Wi-Fi connection.

SYNC 3 currently supports both the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all 2017 model year Ford vehicles, including the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, Mustang, Escape, Explorer, Expedition, and F-Series. Owners of the previous MY can now download the newer software or visit a dealership.

Interestingly, this is the first time the manufacturer is offering an update for the SYNC system though Wi-Fi. Customers with Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles and a Wi-Fi network can set up their vehicle to receive the update automatically, Ford says. If the Automatic System Updates function is turned, the system will periodically check for updates and, if an update is available, it will automatically download the files “without any customer interaction.”







“Our SYNC 3 software platform was designed to be easy to update so we can get our customers the latest and greatest features, functionally and security enhancements,” Don Butler, Executive Director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Services, commented. “With over-the-air updates, we can deliver new features to customers in the background while they continue using their vehicles.”

The manufacturer announced its infotainment system offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in January 2016. Android Auto only works with devices running at least the 5.0 (Lollipop) version of the operating system, while Apple CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 and later models running iOS 7.1 or higher.

Source: Ford